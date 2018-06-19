Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways will operate 'Summer Vacation Special Trains' between Karachi and Rawalpindi to facilitate travellers including students.

A PR spokesman on Sunday said Special Trains would be operated immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr on June 18, 22, 26 and 30 from Rawalpindi to Karachi at 2:30pm. These trains would run from Karachi to Rawalpindi on June 20, 24 and 28 at 8pm. These trains would stop at Hydrabad, Rohri, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Raiwind, Lahore, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Lalamusa and Jhelum. The Summer Vacation Trains will consist of A/C Business, A/C Standard and Economy classes coaches.