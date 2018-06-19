Share:

Rawalpindi - Torrential rain made the day special for the residents of Rawalpindi district who celebrated Eidul Fitr with religious zeal and fervour on Saturday and Sunday.

People of almost all age group dressed up mostly in shalwar-qameez offered Eid prayers in mosques, Imambargahs and Eid gahs amid foolproof security put in place by police and the local administration.

Similarly, all divisional superintendents of police and deputy superintendents of police patrolled markets and roads to maintain the law and order situation on Chand Raat.

The police had put in place unprecedented security arrangements at Eid gahs with the deployment of extra force both in uniform and civvies. The city traffic police diverted vehicles during prayer timings to avoid a traffic mess on roads. While public transport remained off the road on Eid days, taxi cabs and Ricshaw drivers had a filed days who minted money from passengers at their will.

Traffic wardens held scores of youngsters on motorcycles and cars for traffic violations and handed them over to the local police.

Big congregations were held at Eid Gah Islamia Seminary at F-Block, Daral Aloom Hanfia Usmania Ganjmandi, Rawal Road, Jamia Masjid Abu-al-Qasim Jan Colony Tench, Rawalpindi Medical College Ground Tipu Road, Jamia Masjid Khatim-ul-Nabiyan Neelam Colony, Jamia Masjid Westridge, Jamia Masjid Bilali Arya Mohala, Jamia Masjid Akbari Mohan Pura, Jamia Masjid Zia Hanfia Gulzar-e-Qaid, Jamia Masjid Wapda Colony Mareer, Liaquat Bagh, Jamia Masjid Riaz-ul-Janat Kuri Road, Markazi Eid Gah Gawalmandi, 22 Number Chungi, Jamia Masjid Morgah, Jamia Masjid Gulzar-e-Madina Dhama Seydan, Jamia Masjid Gulshan-e-Abad, Rukhshanda Masjid Adiala Road, Jamia Masjid Rajgan Dhamial Road and many other localities.

Special prayers were also offered for the development and prosperity of the country and for the vulnerable people of Kashmir and Palestine, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Soon after Eid prayers, people greeted each other, gave food and alms to the destitute and visited graveyards to lay floral wreaths and offer Fateh for their beloved ones. People also visited friends and relatives to celebrate the day.

They also exchanged gifts and enjoyed special dishes, particularly vermicelli, biryani, meat and other dishes.

On the other hand, candidates of various political parties including PML-N’s Malik Abrar Ahmed, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, Malik Shakil Awan, Haji Pervaiz, Engineer Qamar ul Islam, Raja Javed Ikhlas, Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, Barrister Danial Chaudhry, Hanif Abbasi, Sardar Mumtaz Khan, Zia Ullah Shah, Sardar Nasim, Raja Hanif Advocate, PTI’s Amir Kiyani, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Babu Sheryar Riaz, Raja Rashid Hafiz, Ijaz Khan Jazi, Fiaz ul Hassan Chohan, PPP Sumaira Gull, Haji Gulzar Awan, Ch Ifitikhar, independent candidates Raja Basharat, Raja Nasir, Hamid Nawaz Raja and many others intermingled with the people in their respective areas to greet them Eid.

Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed staged a camp outside Lal Haveli where he remained present for the whole day to greet Eid to the people visiting him.

All shops and business centres, banks and government offices remained closed due to public holidays.

ATMs of almost all banks remained out of service causing immense trouble for the customers.

A huge rush could be witnessed at all bakeries and sweet shops with people buying cakes and sweets for their friends and relatives.

A festive mood also gripped the city even on Monday, the third day of Eid, as a large number of families thronged Zia Park, Ayub Park and the Play Land. Children and young boys and girls enjoyed swings and delicious food such as chana chat, gol gappay, burger, finger chips, pakoras, samosas and other sweets while playing.

Tens of thousands of citizens also thronged Murree to celebrate Eid.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Bilal Iftikhar had made a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the tourists visiting the hill resort. The entry of heavy traffic and motorcycles had been banned in the hill station to avoid traffic congestions. The CTO remained present in Murree to monitor the traffic.

“We visited Murree with family to enjoy the Eid. Traffic arrangements made by the police were best, however, food and hotel accommodations were expensive,” said Ammara Khan, a Lahore based women, who visited Murree with her family.

She said the government should regulate restaurants and hotels so that tourists could get some relief in term of expenditure on food and accommodation.