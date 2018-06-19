Share:





Yu Mei Chen, wife of detained Chinese national Xiu Qing You, attends a rally in support of her husband in New York City. You, a Queens father who has been in the United States for nearly 20 years, was detained by ICE agents when he went for his green card interview last month and is now being threatened with deportation back to China.



People attend a rally in support of detained Chinese national Xiu Qing You in New York City. You, a Queens father who has been in the United States for nearly 20 years, was detained by ICE agents when he went for his green card interview last month and is now being threatened with deportation back to China.