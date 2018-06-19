Share:

KASUR - A security guard was shot dead by four dacoits during a robbery at a petrol pump on Raiwind Road near Madina Town here the other day.

According to Kasur Saddr police, cashier Salahuddin and Salman were at the petrol pump when four dacoits riding motorbikes came. They robbed Salahuddin and Salman of cash amounting to Rs400,000. They shot dead security guard Nawaz for resistance and fled, firing shots into the air. The police registered a case and launched investigation.

In Pattoki, three dacoits intercepted Abbas and his wife and deprived them of cash, one tola gold ornaments and cell phones near Shadman Colony. In Madina Colony, unidentified thief stole broke into the house of Saubia Bibi and made off with Rs80,000 and five tola gold jewellery. Local police were investigating.