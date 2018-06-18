Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Sandra Bullock asked to be fired from a movie after being subjected to unwanted advances. The ‘Ocean’s Eight’ actress learned a ‘lesson’ early in her career after finding herself in a ‘’situation’’ that left her feeling uncomfortable. She said: ‘’Very early on in my career I had a situation on a film, which was hard. It came from a person of authority. I kept deflecting it with humour and it didn’t work. Finally, I said, ‘Please, just fire me.’ ‘’It was a lesson. After that, I tended to remove anything that could be misconstrued as sexual. I locked it down.’’



The 53-year-old star always tries to navigate tough situations with humour.