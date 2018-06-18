Share:

MULTAN-Eidul Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm in the entire South Punjab region on Saturday. The event past peacefully in Multan as no major untoward incident took place.

The religious festival, marking the end of holy month of Ramazan, brought cheers to the citizens. The citizens thronged Eidgahs, masjids and other open places to offer Eid prayers in the morning and sought Allah Almighty's benediction for progress and prosperity of the country as well as resolution of problems being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Huge gatherings of people attended Eid congregations in Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan divisions to revive great principles of Islamic brotherhood and fraternity while ulama in their sermons highlighted the importance of self-control practiced during Ramadan and asked the followers of Islam to promote peace and harmony in society as enshrined in the glorious teachings of Islam.

The largest congregations of Eid in Multan were held at Markazi Eidgah, Jamia Dar-ul-Hadith Mohammadia and Jamia Khair-ul-Madaris while Eid prayers were offered at more than 1000 places including Jamia-ul-Uloom, Markaz Ibn-ul-Qasim, Jamia Rehmania, Gulistan Marriage Club, Masjid Shuhada Alkhair, Masjid Ashraf, Shrines of Hazrat Bahaudden Zakariya and Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam, Jamia Anwarul Uloom and Ghausia Masjid.

Special security measures were adopted in the entire South Punjab region to thwart vicious designs of anti-social elements and maintain peace during this religious festival.

District police also made strict security arrangements as special pickets comprising armed cops were established at all sensitive places.

Cops in uniform and plan clothes had been deployed at all masjids, Eidgahs, shopping centers, grounds, parks, public places and sensitive installations while special branch officials carried out sweeping of all venues for Eid prayers. The SHOs of all police stations kept patrolling their respective areas throughout the Eid day. The security officials had been directed to keep strict vigil on persons moving around in suspicious condition while police also sought the help of locals of all areas for security purposes.