Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi has said that measures are being taken to make police and administrative departments neutral to ensure free, fair and transparent general elections on July 25.

After replacement of the chief secretary and inspector general of the Punjab Police, some more changes will be made as the government is trying to make the administrative structure neutral so that every party gets equal opportunities for participation in the election, Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi told the media on the occasion of his visit to Child Protection Bureau where he spent Eid day with poor children.

Responding to media men’s queries, the chief minister said the utmost duty of his government was to address every complaint from the public instantly. He said an interim government cannot be compared with an elected one yet his government will try to provide maximum relief within its mandate to the common man and work to reduce his problems. About the Orange Line Train, Dr Askari said that development projects, which are already going on, have not been stopped. However, he said, schools and hospitals where structures have been completed up to 90 percent are being made operational within the interim period. “Our performance will be judged by the media and people. The performance of the interim government will be discussed when the term of the interim government will expire,” he said. To a question, he said professional and experienced people have been inducted into the cabinet and all decisions will be made by the interim ministers. He said additional portfolios will be given to interim ministers.

The interim chief minister said he belongs to media and education sectors where “I will return after discharging my responsibilities of holding free and fair elections”. He said the interim government has 10 ministers in the cabinet at the moment and still there is room for two to three ministers to administer as many as 43 departments and the allied institutions of the provincial government. “It is not possible for the interim government to form policies and act like an elected government therefore we have formed a small cabinet in which a single minister has been entrusted with several portfolios. We do not need more ministers because we will go back after holding fair and free elections,” the chief minister said, negating any further expansion in the cabinet. He said the interim government will be judged through its performance and “we will do our best to provide relief to the common man. The constitution and law have determined the boundaries of the interim government and we will work in this framework. Our basic responsibility is to provide facilities for fair and free elections according to the directions of the Election Commission. “The interim government cannot make a long-term policy. The interim government will neither make a long-term policy nor will stop any project,” he said, adding that the projects already running will continue working. “The interim government needs cooperation of media for free and fair elections. We will take every possible measure for free and fair elections. Top level administrative changes have been made and more administrative changes will be made after approval of the Election Commission. We will take every step within legal boundaries. We will continue the current policies improve them.

The chief minister, during his visit to the Bureau also cut cake and gave gifts to children. He visited the hostel of the bureau and reviewed facilities being provided to children. Speaking on the occasion, he said he is extremely pleased to visit this place and this is the mega project of welfare of the destitute and deprived children. Such institutions should make special focus on education and training of the children. He said that character building of destitute children is the national responsibility and “we should all play our role in this regard”.

Separately, Interim Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari strongly condemned the firing on security forces on Saryab Road area in Quetta. The interim chief minister expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three security officials. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said “we salute to the sacrifices of the security forces”.

Also, Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani and Inspector General Kaleem Imam called on Interim Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari and exchanged Eid greetings. Speaking on the occasion, Interim CM Dr Hasan Askari said real Eid is sharing greetings and Eid celebrations should also be shared with the needy people.

Earlier, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari visited Gujranwala city on Monday and monitored the arrangements for water drainage for coming monsoon and the general situation of cleanliness in the city.

He also examined the quality of eatables there. On the complaints of various citizens about presence of garbage, he expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of solid waste management company and showed displeasure over the presence of garbage, sale of substandard food and insufficient drainage arrangements. He held a meeting with the Commissioner and RPO of Gujranwala at the Circuit House subsequently where provincial minister Zia Haider Rizvi and Ahmad Waqas Riaz were also present.

The caretaker chief minister directed that arrangements of cleanliness and drainage of water should be improved along along-with improving the quality of eatables. He announced a special grant for improving cleanliness arrangements and to ensure provision of various facilities to citizens. He said that maintenance of cleanliness is the responsibility of line departments, adding that solid waste should be disposed of in a proper manner and no complaint should arise about cleanliness arrangement. He said that administrative officers should personally monitor the cleanliness situation so that the citizens could get proper relief in this regard. He said that provision of eatables according to principles of hygiene should be ensured and food authority should play an active role in this regard. The citizens will be provided relief to the maximum extent, he maintained. He also directed the district administration and other departments to perform their duties diligently.