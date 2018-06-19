Share:

LAHORE - An eighteen-year-old girl was shot dead by her elder brother in Harbanspura for marrying the man of her choice, police said on Monday.

Rimsha eloped and contracted lover marriage against the will of her parents a few weeks ago. She was attacked by her brother Abdul Rahman as she returned home to see her family members on Eid day, a police officer said.

Her father Safdar told the police that Abdul Rahman shot Rimsha in the head with a pistol as they clashed over the issue of love-marriage. The girl sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot. The attacker managed to escape from the scene.

Earlier, Safdar got registered a criminal case with the Harbanspura police station stating that his daughter Rimsha was abducted by unidentified gunmen. On Eid Day, the girl came back home on the intervention of elders of the family.

On the day of incident, the family members were trying to convince the girl to take back her marriage decision but she refused to do so. She told her parents that she had approached a local court and contracted marriage with a man of her own choice. Her brother Abdul Rahman got infuriated, took out a pistol, and shot the girl in the head. The police later reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy. The police also registered a murder case against the accused and launched the investigation.

WOMAN TORTURED TO DEATH

A woman was beaten to death by her husband as the couple clashed at a house over some domestic dispute in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

Police said that Hamid brutally tortured his wife Iram Bibi as they exchanged harsh words over some dispute. The woman sustained serious injuries and died instantly. The attacker managed to escape from the scene. A police investigator said the alleged killer was addicted to drugs. The police later registered a murder case against the accused and launched the investigation.

MAN’S BODY FOUND IN CANAL

A 30-year-old man was found tortured to death in the canal near Thokar Niaz Baig Chowk on early Sunday. The body, not identified yet, was sent to the morgue for autopsy. Police investigators said that unidentified abductors killed the man somewhere else but fled after throwing his body into the canal. The police were investigating the killing with no arrest made so fare.

MISSING BOY STRANGLED

A 15-year-old Christian boy was found strangled alongside an empty plot in Gujjarpura area on Monday, several days after he disappeared from outside his house. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Philips Masih was playing in the street outside his house near Dhoop Sari when he went missing under mysterious circumstances. The police recovered his body from an empty plot the next morning. Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police by phone. An official of the investigation police said there were severe torture marks on body parts of the victim. The police launched homicide probe after registering a murder case against unidentified killers.

MAN EXECUTED

A 45-year-old man was found hanged at a house in Shahdara on Monday, police said. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Police identified the deceased as Iqbal, a resident of Islampura Mohalla located near Matches Factory. Iqbal was living in a rented house along with his family. His son Asad Iqbal told the police that the deceased was present alone at the house since the family members left for shopping.

As they came back home, they saw Iqbal’s body was hanging in the stairs with a piece of cloth tied to his neck. There were also visible torture marks on the body parts of the deceased. The police were investigating the killing.