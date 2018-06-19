Share:

KARACHI - At least three picnickers died by drowning in the sea on Eid holidays.

Two young men were drowned at the Sanspit beach on Sunday. The victims were including 19-year-old Faraz and 22-year-old Osama. Deceased Faraz was a second year student at and was younger among six siblings.

The deceased Osama was the elders among three siblings and intending to get admission in graduation.

Both the friends were drowned while bathing into a sea on Sunday. Following the incident, the rescuers attempted to search them at Sandspit beach that falls within the limits of Mauripur police station, however, they failed to get them alive or dead. However, the rescuers stopped the operation due to darkness while during rescue operation remains continue on Monday rescuers were able to recover the bodies of both friends.

Deceased Faraz was a resident of Hasrat Muhani Compound in Block A, North Nazimabad while Osama was a resident of Saghir Centre, Block 16, Federal B Area. Their bodies were taken to hospital for medico legal formalities, however, the police later handed their bodies over to their families for burial process.

The funeral prayers of deceased Faraz offered at a Masjid near to his residence and later he was laid to rest at a local graveyard in Liaquatabad amid tears and sobs.

The funeral prayers of Osama were offered at the Masjid in Nazimabad and later he was laid to rest at a local graveyard in Shah Faisal Colony.

Similarly, two more youngsters were drowned while bathing into a sea at Rehri Goth, however, the rescuers were able to rescue one of them but were unable to rescue another.

Deceased was identified as 20-year-old Anwarul Haq while the survivor was identified as Hazar Shah. Sukkan police officials said that the victims were the residents of Sherpao Colony in Quaidabad.

Their families had expressed dissatisfaction over the rescue operation saying that there were no arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar has expressed his sorrow grief over the dead of two youths at Sandspit but he blamed the government. ‘It was a responsibility of a government to impose Section 144 on bathing into sea on Eid days and also to implement on this through police,” he said.

The police was not available on this 12 kilometer long coastal belt due to which this happened. He said that KMC has only 32 lifeguards and within limited strength it would be difficult to cover the city beaches.