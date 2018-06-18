Share:

SIALKOT-Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) released two Pakistanis and handed over them to the Punjab Rangers as goodwill gesture on humanitarian grounds during a meeting between the officials of the two sides held at Sucheetgarh Sector during the Eid days.

Zafarwal-based two Suhail (31) and Ahmed (22), both the labourers by profession, had inadvertently crossed the border and reached India's Samba district near neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on June 16, 2018.

Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) apprehended them for illegally entering Indian territory. The Punjab Rangers contacted with the BSF and informed them about these Pakistanis.

After preliminary interrogation, the Indian BSF handed back the Pakistani nationals to the Punjab Rangers at Sucheetgarh Sector along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

Later, the Punjab Rangers handed over these Pakistanis to their grieved families, said the Punjab Rangers officials.