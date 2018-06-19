Share:

Islamabad - The Islamabad Traffic Police tight its noose around wheelers on the first day of Eid and impounded around 200 motorcycles and penalized over 800 wheelers.

According to the police, the crackdown had been launched for the safety of road-users especially the bike-riders who put their lives in danger by resorting to wheeling and stunts.

They said that 800 bike riders were challaned and more than 200 were impounded for wheeling on Eidul-Fitr. The police had erected pickets at over 20 points in the city to check the wheeling. The ITP officials said that the purpose of the campaign was to protect lives of the people on roads. SP Traffic Khalid Rasheed personally supervised the crackdown on the violators, according to the police officials.

The increasing trend of wheeling on busy roads of Islamabad creates a traffic mess and the police time and again launches a crackdown on the violators. Despite that, a number of youngsters could be seen resorting to wheeling and stunts on various city roads, particularly on Murree Road.

Driving becomes difficult in the presence of a group of bikers as young men often fall off their bikes and die while wheeling or doing other dangerous stunts. The ICT administration has placed a ban on the practice. The ITP had cancelled the holidays of its officials on Eidul Fitr and special teams had been formed to check the wheeling.

Meanwhile, a heavy deployment of police personnel had been made in the capital city on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

An additional force of around 1,000 personnel had been deployed at Daman-e-Koh, Monal, Shakarparian Monument, Lake View Park, Rawal Dam, Chattar Park and other recreational spots to ensure better security for the visitors on the occasion of Eid. Police commandoes had been deployed around parks and on highways while the police patrolled on roads and picnic spots.