Belgium supporters celebrate their victory during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Belgium and Panama in Jette, Brussels



Belgium's forward Eden Hazard (L) shoots a free kick during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Belgium and Panama at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi



Sweden supporters gesture ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and South Korea at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod



Sweden's defender Andreas Granqvist (C) gestures after scoring a penalty during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and South Korea at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod