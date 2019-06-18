Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court Tuesday turned down a petition moved by the federation challenging the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party’s leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition filed by the Advocate General Islamabad stating that the PPP’s Senator and Bilwal Bhutto’s spokesman had misused his authority and created obstacles in arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari on June 10. After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its verdict which was later announced by dismissing the same.

The petition challenging his pre-arrest bail, said that Khokhar had tried to put obstruction in performance of official duty. It added that everyone was equal before law and prayed to the court to dismiss his pre-arrest bail.

Earlier, Mustafar Nawaz Khokhar had obtained a pre-arrest bail from a lower court after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him regarding the issue.

Khokhar was granted protective bail by the Islamabad District and Sessions Court after Khokhar has been accused of creating obstacles in the way of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali ardari’s arrest on June 10 in the fake accounts case. In this connection, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Khokhar that day at the Margalla police station and was sealed.