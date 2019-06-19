Share:

Former premier Nawaz Sharif has sought permission from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the submission of additional medical reports as the court is scheduled to resume the hearing of his bail plea on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case on Wednesday.

A two-member bench comprising of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani are scheduled to preside over the hearing today.

The application has sought a request from the court to allow the submission of his ‘verified’ medical report compiled by foreign doctors.

Contrarily, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has submitted its response over the matter, following the court’s directives, and termed the bail plea “impermissible” for hearing, and subsequently requested the court to dismiss the application.

Earlier on June 17, the superintendent of the Kot Lakhpat Jail and a medical officer had submitted their reply in the IHC over health status of Nawaz Sharif , who has sought suspension of his sentence in the case while filing a second petition.

Reportedly, in a report submitted by the jail superintendent, it was mentioned that Nawaz Sharif has been suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and health related diseases.

It further stated that the former prime minister had a heart bypass surgery in the years between 2011 and 2016, and stents were placed in his heart in the years 2001 and 2017.

Moreover, the court was also informed that Nawaz’s health condition was better under the current medical treatment offered to him. It added that when he was asked to undergo an ECG medical test, he refused it.

Besides, his blood pressure and sugar reports were also attached with the overall health status report, including a list of medicines which his doctors have recommended him.

Importantly, the jail superintendent has also pleaded with the court to dispose of Nawaz’s bail application.

On June 11, the IHC had adjourned hearing on the petition, and deferred it till June 19, while a notice was issued to director general of the NAB Rawalpindi to submit their response over the matter.