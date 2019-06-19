Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the Armed Forces of the country were fully committed to defend the motherland but with the nation’s support.

He was addressing participants of the National Security and War Course at the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad on Tuesday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

Highlighting internal and external challenges to national security, the Army Chief said that the full spectrum of threat demands comprehensive national response and the Pakistan Army is fully engaged in enabling that response in coordination with other institutions of the state.

Earlier on arrival, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was received by President National Defence University Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz.

A day earlier, the Army Chief had reaffirmed the military’s support for the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.