The Balochistan government on Wednesday presented the budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 with an outlay of Rs419billion.

Presenting the budget in the Balochistan Assembly, provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that more than Rs419billion have been set aside for the next financial year of Balochistan province.

He announced that Rs126 billion rupees have been allocated for development and over 257 billion rupees for non-development expenditures.

The provincial finance minister announced said that over 60 billion rupees have been set aside for the education sector.

Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that 150 new federal projects would be started in the province while 100 projects with the help of foreign donors.

He announced that provincial government would also get RS 10 billion in the context of gas development surcharge.

The finance minister announced that Balochistan govt has decided to fill 15998 vacant posts in the Education Dept on merit.

“In Secondary Education sector, 1057 new posts would be created. Around 123 new primary schools, 125 middle schools and 94 high schools would be established and upgraded,” he announced.

He further said that Universities annual grant of Rs 550m has been enhanced to Rs1.5bn, which would be disbursed through Universities’ Finance Commission.