Share:

LOS ANGELES - Bella Hadid has apologised after being accused of racism over a controversial airport photo. The 22-year-old model sparked a backlash after she posted a photo from an airport with her feet propped up against the window of a viewing area pointed in the direction of planes with the UAE and Saudi Arabia flags on them.However, Bella - whose father Mohamed Hadid is Palestinian - took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that she ‘’would never mean to disrespect’’ the airlines or the countries.

She said: ‘’Not only do I have so much respect from the bottom of my heart, I have always tried to stand up for what I feel is right, especially regarding the great Middle East. I have never and will never be the one to talk down on these countries.