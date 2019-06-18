- 11:10 PM | June 19, 2019 Balochistan govt unveils Rs419b budget
- 9:52 PM | June 19, 2019 PM Khan agrees to give another ministry to MQM-P
- 8:55 PM | June 19, 2019 Court allows Zardari to meet children
- 5:04 PM | June 19, 2019 Brazil draw with Venezuela in Copa America after disallowed goals
- 5:01 PM | June 19, 2019 Rocket lands on Iraqi military base housing US troops in Mosul
- 4:47 PM | June 19, 2019 Services trade deficit contracts over 36.2%
- 3:32 PM | June 19, 2019 Pompeo, top US official set condition that will trigger military action against Iran
- 3:25 PM | June 19, 2019 Russian man stabbed, police investigating string of attacks in London
- 3:22 PM | June 19, 2019 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits South Pacific Island Chain
- 3:06 PM | June 19, 2019 Cases to be registered against parents refusing administer polio drops: CM Murad
- 2:35 PM | June 19, 2019 Production orders are not for those arrested in money laundering cases: Ali Zaidi
- 2:10 PM | June 19, 2019 Messi breaks silence after Argentina shockingly loses to Colombia
- 2:07 PM | June 19, 2019 PSG ready to sell Neymar following rocky season
- 2:01 PM | June 19, 2019 Use of drone, flying cameras banned in Punjab for two months
- 1:58 PM | June 19, 2019 Govt coalition members sign petition seeking issuance of production orders of Asif Zardari
- 1:55 PM | June 19, 2019 Previous rulers neglected basic problems, fulfilled vested interest: CM Buzdar
- 1:44 PM | June 19, 2019 PM Khan decides to give another ministry to MQM-P
- 1:07 PM | June 19, 2019 Pakistan calls for UN action against Islamophobia, hate speech
- 12:01 PM | June 19, 2019 Speaker Asad Qaiser not fulfilling his duties: Bilawal Bhutto
- 11:25 AM | June 19, 2019 IHC to hear Nawaz's bail plea in Al Azizia case
