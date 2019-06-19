Share:

Hosts Brazil had three goals disallowed in a 0-0 draw with Venezuela in the Copa America here on Tuesday.

Roberto Firmino's 39th minute effort failed to stand as he was adjudged to have pulled down Venezuelan defender Mikel Villanueva before shooting.

Gabriel Jesus thought he had scored in the second half but his effort was ruled offside. Philippe Coutinho nearly scored a late winner in the 87th minute but VAR determined that he, too, was offside.

Fernandinho nearly sent the crowd into raptures in second half injury time but his header flew just wide of goal, ensuring both sides took a share of the points.

Brazil wrap up their group stage matches on Saturday against Peru, who beat Bolivia 3-1 earlier in the day, while Venezuela will take on Bolivia.

After two games, Brazil and Peru are joint top of Group A with four points, followed by Venezuela with two points and Bolivia rooted to the bottom with no points.

The top two teams of each group and the two best third-placed teams will advance to the tournament's quarterfinal stage.