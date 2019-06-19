Share:

LAHORE - Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP), expressing its serious concerns over withdrawing the construction sector from the final tax regime, has asked its members to study the budget 2019-20 in detail and do not participate in any tendering process till clarity of deduction of income tax percentage rate.

CAP Chairman, Ch Muhammad Habib Kanwal congratulating Hammad Azhar, Minister for Revenue, for budget 2019-20, said that the construction sector plays a major role in the economic development and uplift of a country. ‘It is an important “employment generating industry” and offering job opportunities to millions of skilled and un-skilled labour forces. In fact, it is the second largest sector, after agriculture, in creating employment, he added.

Unfortunately, construction sector which was declared an Industry in 1999 is yet to achieve that status practically. Consequently, the SMEs could not develop and major construction projects are being executed by foreign companies at much higher rates.

Now a new issue has been raised in the proposed budget for next fiscal that Income Tax @7.50% on construction industry will not be considered as final rather than percentage of tax will be decided on the basis of detailed assessment and audit process. It will cause huge undue financial burden on the shoulder of contractors.

In the budget 2019-20 taxes are proposed on steel products, cement etc, while huge increased in POL prices and prices of other items are increased too, due to this fluctuation of rates, the cost of construction has become very high causing huge financial crunch to the construction industry.

Ch. Muhammad Habib Kanwal said that CAP is planning to engage a consultant to examine/study the factor of budget 2019-20 on the construction sector. After detailed consideration of pros and cons, CAP chairman said that construction companies fall under the Presumptive Tax Regime where the deduction of income tax at source is the final discharge of tax liability. Any other income tax deduction on the basis of assessment or audit will cause rise to corrupt practices.

Now it has been decided that all the contractors/members should study the budget provision regarding deduction of income tax in detail and seek clarification on this important issue and should not participate in any tendering process till final decision.