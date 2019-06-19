Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting of Provincial Taskforce for Polio Eradication in Karachi on Wednesday and issued a directive that strict steps must be taken to eradicate the polio virus from Sindh.

The meeting was informed that poliovirus is present in Gaddap, Baldia, Landhi, Bin Qasim, Liaquatabad and Saddar areas of Karachi while the presence of polio is also confirmed in Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot and other parts of the province.

Meanwhile, the chief minister expressed his displeasure and directed that case has to be registered against the parents who are refusing to administer polio drops.