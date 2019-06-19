Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined the importance of mutual support by China and Pakistan to each other on their respective issues of core interest.

Talking to Commander People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Forces, China who called on him here on Tuesday, Prime Minister also underlined that close Pakistan-China cooperation was a factor of peace and stability in the region and expressed appreciation for China’s support for Pakistan’s role on international and regional issues. The PM recalled his wide-ranging exchange of views with President Xi Jinping in their two recent meetings in Beijing in April 2019 and Bishkek in June 2019.

The PM underscored that CPEC was a flagship project of President Xi’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative and added that Pakistan looked forward to also deepening cooperation in socio-economic development between the two countries in Phase-II of CPEC.

General Han Weiguo thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and stated that the conferment of the award was an honour for him. He lauded Pakistan’s successful efforts against terrorism and steps to promote regional peace and stability.

General Han also underscored the importance of the time-tested Pakistan-China All Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and reaffirmed China’s resolve to deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields and further fortify the China-Pakistan relationship.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and high-ups of Pakistan army were present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated Pakistan’s strong resolve to take the bilateral relations with China to new heights in all fields.

Talking to Chinese Commander of People’s Liberation Army Ground Force General Han Weiguo who called on him here on Tuesday, the President underlined the need to further enhance counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries.

Highlighting Pakistan-China friendship, an important cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, the President said Defence and economic relations between the two counties are vital for maintaining peace and stability in region.

The President also said that Pakistan deeply values China’s support on issues of its national security and territorial integrity including Kashmir.

He re-assured that Pakistan strongly adheres to the “One China Policy”.

The President expressed satisfaction over progress of all ongoing projects initiated under CPEC and underscored that the safety and security of Chinese nationals is Pakistan’s top priority.