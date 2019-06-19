Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review progress on sustainable development goals.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Naeemul Haq also attended the meeting that decided to implement an effective monitoring mechanism for development projects to achieve the targets.

The CM said that rules and regulations should be followed in completion of development schemes. The development schemes should be monitored at every phase and reports be submitted regularly, he added. He said tendering process should be transparent and the administration concerned would be held responsible if corruption is proved in the development schemes.

He also vowed to solve problems being faced by assembly members.

Naeemul Haq said the Punjab government is pursuing the mission of public service in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is satisfied with the performance of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“It is the clear-cut instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan that every job should be done purely on merit, he added.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat and senior officials attended the meeting.