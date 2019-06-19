Share:

An accountability court of Islamabad has Wednesday allowed former president Asif Ali Zardari, arrested in mega money laundering case, to meet his children.

Asif Ali Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naik had filed a petition on behalf of his children for the meeting.

Let it be known that the accountability court had earlier approved 10-day physical remand of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The court had handed over the erstwhile president to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and directed the anti-corruption watchdog to produce him before it on June 21 after interrogations.