LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, an official said.

The CTO presented copies of his recently-published books “Qatra Qatra Zindagi” and “Hasil La Hasil” to the chief minister. On this occasion, CM Usman Buzdar congratulated SSP Liaqat Ali Malik for creative writing and said that his books are a good addition to literature.