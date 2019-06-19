Share:

SIALKOT - Dacoits and robbers took away gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth Rs2.5 million in several hits here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, three unknown dacoits looted Rs0.5 million from the house of trader Abdur Rauf in Muhallah Shah Sharif locality of Daska Kalan.

In another incident, three dacoits looted Rs0.5 million from the house of Tahira Bibi and Shamim Bibi in Islamabad locality of Daska city. The accused also beat up these women for offering resistance. Similarly, four dacoits looted Rs0.5 million from the staff and people present at a chemical store of trader Suleiman Karim in Sialkot city. Two unknown armed dacoits looted Rs30,000 from a youth named Usman in front of a private bank on College Road, Daska city. Four unknown armed motorcyclists snatched Rs150,000 and six tola gold ornaments (worth Rs0.5 million) from Mohsin and his family near Dholan village, Daska. Local people protested against the failure of Sialkot police to control crime. They criticized the police for their poor patrolling system in urban and rural areas of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.