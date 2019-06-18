Share:

LAHORE-Danish Taimoor is one of the leading actors of Pakistani film industry who has managed to vow audiences with both, his acting skills and good looks.

Taimoor was invited to a chat show with his wife Ayeza Khan where the pair talked about future projects and more.

The Mehrunisa V Lub U actor revealed during the show that he was approached in the star-studded Bollywood film Veere Di Wedding in 2018 for a leading role opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

According to him, the dates were finalised but then tensions between the two countries escalated in 2016 and he could not go to India to start shooting for the film.

The actor bowled his fans with his last released Wajood, a Pakistani revenge thriller released in 2018, which also featured the gorgeous Indian actor Aditi Singh.