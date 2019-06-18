Share:

ISLAMABAD - In continuation with ongoing anti-encroachment drive, Capital Development Authority (CDA) and ICT Administration conducted a massive operation and demolished several constructions and encroachments from Service Road of sector F-11/1 and F-11/2. During this operation, around 50 kanals of state land was retrieved from illegal occupants by teams of CDA and ICT.

During the operation, Enforcement Directorate of the CDA demolished six illegal block factories, 18 offices, eight building material depots, three cabins, four chapper hotels and four containers established illegally on acquired land of sector F-12.

Similarly, during another operation conducted at street 20, sector F-8/2, legally constructed wall, shed and entrance gate which were constructed on land of the park were demolished.

Another massive operation was conducted in the Malpur Area. During this operation seven animals shed, 15 rooms, eight boundary walls and several other encroachments established illegally on state land were demolished.

Anti-encroachment drive of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad capital Administration is in full swing. Anti-encroachment operations are being conducted without any fear or favour all over the city.

Massive illegal constructions, movable and immovable encroachments on state land are being targeted while special vigilance is being ensured in the areas which have been cleared from encroachers.

Moreover, special measures have been taken so that new constructions and encroachments on state land could be averted.