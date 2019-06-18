Share:

US-It is a hugely ambitious - some might say megalomaniacal - project to create a new global currency. Facebook’s David Marcus tells me it is about giving billions of people more freedom with money and “righting the many wrongs of the present system”.

The message is this is not some little side project a small team at the Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters will try out for a few months before moving on to something else - this is both the future of Facebook and the future of money, an initiative that has seen an alliance of big players in payments such as Paypal and Visa, Silicon Valley players such as Uber and Lyft and major venture capital firms, a kind of Avengers: Endgame of technology and finance superheroes come together to make the world a better place.

But there are still many questions about FaceCoin - or Libra as the company wants us to call it. The principal one I keep coming back to is - why? As in why do we need a new global currency and do we really want it from Facebook?

Who is it for?

The Libra mission statement makes great play of the 1.7 billion people who do not have a bank account and how expensive it is for them to transfer money to relatives. But there are already plenty of organisations addressing this issue, from Kenya’s Mpesa scheme to technology start-ups such as WorldRemit. What is not clear is how exactly Libra will go through the complex business of verifying the identity of these people to comply with anti-money laundering regulations, without incurring lots of costs.

“Compliance is the really hard and expensive part,” says a man who has worked for a couple of money transfer companies.