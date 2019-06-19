Share:

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a local PML-N leader in Gujranwala allegedly for uploading “hateful content” against state institutions on the social media. The suspect identified by FIA as Waleed Butt is said to be Punjab President of the Hamza Youth Wing. The Cyber Crime wing of Gujranwala FIA arrested the accused after registering a case against him. Reportedly, Butt, who was previously President of the PML-N Youth Wing Gujranwala, had used inappropriate language against the judiciary, army officers, and Prime Minister Imran Khan. The First Information Report was lodged with the Gujranwala sub-circle of the FIA Cyber Crime Circle on the complaint of a citizen named Ameer Hamza.