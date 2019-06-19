Share:

GUJRANWALA-FIA cyber crime wing has arrested the former PML-N youth wing leader for uploading hateful content on social media against government institutions and its high-ups.

According to the FIA officials, Waleed Asif Butt, Punjab president of “Hamza Youth Wing” and former PML-N Youth Wing president had used inappropriate language in material posted on social media against the judiciary, army officers and PM Pakistan. The FIA Gujranwala circle has registered FIR against him on Monday and arrested him, on Tuesday. Further investigation is underway.

PROBLEMS RESOLUTION PLEDGED

Additional commissioner (coordination) Noman Hafeez said that early solution to problems of the masses is the top priority and heads of all government departments have been directed to pay full attention to public grievances who lodge their complaints through Pakistan citizen portal.

He disclosed this while addressing the video link conference here in commissioner office on Tuesday. Focal person DC office Shahid Abbas, assistant commissioner Tanveer Yasin, PSO to commissioner Nadeem Butt, SNA Adnan Sajid and other officers were present in the video link.