Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government has agreed to give another ministry to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Law Minister Farogh Naseem at the PM Office in which it was decided that MQM-P will be given another ministry and financial package will be given to the mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad.

Furthermore, the premier has formed a committee comprising Imran Ismail and Farogh Naseem which will send its recommendation to the prime minister after clarifying the procedure in two day.

Imran Khan laid stress on empowering Karachi and Hyderabad mayors. Karachi cannot be neglected as it plays important part in country’s progress, he added.