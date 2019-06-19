Share:

ISLAMABAD - After almost a decade, the government has finally decided to nominate permanent federal member for the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and proposed the name of Asjad Imtiaz as a member.

A summary has been moved to the Prime Minister for the appointment of Asjad Imtiaz, former chairman Federal Flood Commission, as a federal member IRSA, official sources told The Nation here Tuesday.

The post of permanent federal member in Irsa has been lying vacant since 2010 and the government asked all the provinces to send the name of their nominee for the slot. Except Sindh, all the provinces sent their names to the Ministry of Water Resources, said the source. Sindh was of the view that the then Chief Executive, General Pervez Musharraf had told them that the federal member will be from Sindh province, said the source.

In 2000, the then Chief Executive, General Pervez Musharraf had issued the directives that the next federal member in IRSA would be Sindh domicile-holder. Musharraf government had amended the Irsa Act of 1992 to shift the headquarters of the authority from Lahore to Islamabad and to have a Sindh-domiciled member on the authority as its federal member. As a result, Sindh has had two members on the authority for more than a decade.

It was a political move aimed at appeasing Sindhis for getting their support for the controversial Kalabagh Dam, the source added. After 2010, the federal government was not ready to give the post to the Sindh origin member and resultantly it was lying vacant.

According to the source, in 2014, Sindh had proposed the name of Ghulam Abbas Leghari as federal member but it was rejected by the central government. On October 12, 2017, Sindh proposed another name of Syed Zaheer Hyder Shah, a retired chief engineer, for appointment as federal member IRSA from Sindh province and it is still awaiting response from Islamabad.

According to Chapter II of Indus River System Authority Act, 1992, “The Authority shall consist of five members, one each to be nominated by each province and the federal government from amongst high-ranking engineers in irrigation or related engineering fields”. The act further said that the term of office of the chairman shall be one year while that of a member three years and any member shall be eligible for re-appointment for one or more terms or of such shorter term as the provincial government or, as the case may be, the federal government may decide. The chairmanship will be based on rotations.

As per the rule, in the absence of a member representing a province, the secretary, and irrigation department of the province shall represent that province in IRSA.

In the absence of a member nominated by the federal government, the chief engineering adviser or his nominee shall represent the federal government. The post of the federal member has been lying vacant since 2010 and Federal Flood Commission (FFC) chairman was representing the federation on adhoc basis.

IRSA RELEASES 304,200

CUSECS WATER

APP adds: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 304,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 258,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1394.06 feet, which was 8.06 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 100,200 cusecs while outflow as 98,700 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1157.10 feet, which was 117.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 58,200 cusecs and 105,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 153,600, 157,000 and 27,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 55,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.