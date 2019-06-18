Share:

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is rising rapidly in Ratodero, Larkana. When the DG health services recently screened the blood of 26,713 people, 778 patients of HIV, including 640 children, were identified.

HIV has created havoc in Larkana’s areas. With every passing day, the patients of HIV are increasing because of such multiple reasons as engaging in sexual contacts, using already used surgical instruments and syringes and donating blood without screening it. The government, however, has failed to control this worsening and distressing situation of the area.

I hope the provincial government of Sindh will take urgent measures, and save the precious lives of people with HIV/AIDS by building more HIV centers where the affected can get proper treatment.

Waheed Wahid,

Turbat, June 13.