KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam on Tuesday said that the authorities were mulling over to further devolve the setup of the child and women protection units at police station level from district and range levels.

He said this while meeting a 12-member delegation of different non-governmental organisations led by PILAR chief Karamat Ali at provincial police headquarters.

The meeting discussed issues pertaining to safeguarding rights of women and children along with action against criminal acts towards them.

The IGP said that central reporting cell; district complaint cells associated with legal branch were already working for ensuring rights of women and children and addressing criminal activities against them.

“A close coordination between the police and organizations working for women and child welfare is also necessary in order to further strengthen the efforts,” he said and added that such meetings should be held on monthly basis so that police has a better input of its efforts from the society.

Meanwhile, the IGP Sindh Also chaired a meeting to review efforts against motorcycle lifting in the city and asked the manufacturers to ensure tracking devices in the vehicle to lessen the incidents.

“A law draft should also be prepared in this regard and sent to the provincial assembly for its approval,” he said adding that it should include provision of quality locks and ignitions in the motorcycles approved by Pakistan Standard Quality and Control Authority, tracker devices and insurance of the vehicle.

He further directed the manufacturers to bind the motorcycle dealers to ensure that the purchaser should have a learning driving license. “We will also ensure presence of learning driving license teams in the markets to make the process easy,” said the IGP.

“The companies should also provide a helmet and a first aid box at the time of the sale of the vehicle,” he said.

The IGP said that the police was also preparing a crackdown in markets against sale and purchase of stolen vehicles so that the snatching and lifting incidents could be controlled.