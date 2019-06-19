Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday told the police to intensify crackdown on criminals.

Presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office, he directed the police to improve the Criminal Record Management System to curb registration of bogus cases. “Without effective use of information technology, modern policing is out of question. The Punjab Police should improve its IT projects, especially Criminal Record Management System,” the provincial police chief said.

DIG Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Jawad Ahmad Dogar, DIG Ahsan Younas and Lahore DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan were also present. IGP Arif directed his department to constitute a five-member committee to update the Criminal Record Management System. He said the committee should submit its recommendations at the next meeting of the Police Executive Board to be held by end of the month.

DIG (IT) Zulfiqar Hameed briefed the IGP about the working of different IT projects. He informed the meeting that information technology was helping the Punjab Police in many ways to control crime and hunt down the criminals.

“Currently, our Criminal Record Management System has particulars of more than 1.3 million suspects.

This system is available online and it also has been attached to all provincial border posts and inter-district check posts. The movement of suspect is being monitored through this system very effectively,” the DIG said.

IGP Arif Nawaz Khan said the Criminal Record Management System was an important project. Therefore, he said, it should be updated on a regular basis. The police chief directed all senior officers to ensure timely data entry in the police record while those acquitted or cleared of charges after police investigation should not be included in the updated files.