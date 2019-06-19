Share:

KARACHI (PR) JS Bank in collaboration with its charitable partner, Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF) organized Iftars for underprivileged people across Pakistan during the month of Ramzzan. JS Bank strives to serve the community in which it operates through continual social responsibility initiatives and activities. JS Bank & MJSF shared the sense of Ramazan with the underprivileged across the country. Iftars have been arranged for the disadvantaged individuals on an annual basis since 2013 till date. Since inception, over half a million Iftar meals have been served.