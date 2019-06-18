Share:

ISLAMABAD - Test-discard wicketkeeper batsman has raised question on skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s decision of bowling first against India, which was the turning point in the match.

Talking to The Nation, Kamran said: “Pakistan has not won any match in the World Cup, where they opted to chase. The only victory for greens caps came against the tournament favourites England, when we batted first and posted massive 300 plus runs on the board, while against West Indies, we were badly exposed and flattened at meager 105. Our batting badly flopped and all the flaws were exposed by the opponents.”

Pointing out towards high-flying Bangladesh, he said that how well Bangladesh team managed to chase down such massive total by losing just three wickets, which fell so early. The way Bangladesh batsmen handled the West Indian bowlers’ short pitch deliveries was exceptional. They all attacked West Indian pacers and played balls according to merit and left the high-flying deliveries, while punished the short pitch deliveries accordingly. But our batsmen neither left the rising deliveries, nor did they try to pull them.”

Kamran said he has earlier suggested that Pakistan should bat first after winning the toss, just like Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted later, but to the utter shock of many, captain Sarfraz opted to bat first without thinking for a while. It was a golden opportunity to beat Indians. Not only Sarfraz but coach Mickey Arthur is equally responsible for the worst decision of bowling first.

“I am surprised to see the chief selector monitoring the pitch. What was coach and captain doing, if the chief selector is at the pitch and assessing how it would behave. It clearly means that the coach and captain are confused and don’t have any authority at all, while PCB must answer a simple question that why it allowed Inzamam to embark on every tour? It is not the chief selector’s fault, if PCB allows anyone to travel on its expenses, nobody will say no,” he added.

He said: “Pakistan team, like I predicted long ago, is not capable of beating top sides. The team selection was highly questionable and to make things further worse, no game plan and no preparations were witnessed. Nobody noticed that Pakistan team was in England for last one month or so, much earlier than any other team with only exception of hosts. So they should have adjusted to the conditions better than the rest, but the team management, chief selector and PCB kept on with their self-styled polices and kept on making changes and never let any player settle down well, which resulted in Pakistan team’s failure against top sides.

“Pakistan team was never a contender for even semifinals slot, so thinking about winning the World Cup with such players was not more than day dreaming. Batting order is very poor while captain is not looking in any sort of command and committing a lot of mistakes, which are ultimately hurting the national cause. Now best thing for Pakistan cricket team is to win as much matches as they can from the remaining matches and end the tour on a high note,” he asserted.

“I request Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also PCB patron, to start ruthless accountability and all those, who inflicted huge damages on Pakistan cricket, must face the music. We are blessed with so many natural cricketers, who, if selected on merit, can strengthen Pakistan batting and bowling and can take Pakistan team to much higher level,” Kamran concluded.