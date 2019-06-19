Share:

PESHAWAR - The business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has expressed concern over delay in announcement of relief to traders affected by BRT project and asked the government to materialise its commitment and complete the project without further delay with an aim to revive business and trade activities in the provincial metropolis.

These reservations were taken up by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Faiz Muhammad Faizi with Peshawar District Nazim, Muhammad Asim Khan during his visit to the chamber house here on Tuesday. On this occasion, besides SCCI vice president, Engr Saad Khan, Haris Mufti, Town-I Nazim Zahid Nadeem, Chief Coordinator FPCCI Regional Office Peshawar Haji Afzal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar Mushtaq Hussain, members of the executive body, traders, industrialists and businessmen were present.

Faizi alleged that provincial government was using delaying tactics in materializing its promises regarding tax-exemption and compensation to traders for business losses due to launch of the BRT project. He stressed the need for early completion of the BRT to revitalize the economic and trade activities in Peshawar. Terming the imposition of professional, property taxes, and issue of trade alliance by administration of Town-III in Hayatabad Industrial Estates as irrationalize, he said the move was tantamount to harassment of the business community and asked for its immediate withdrawal.

SCCI president welcome the government plan of establishing car parking plaza in Namak Mandi Peshawar and suggested the car parking facility should be provided in different locations in city to overcome with traffic congestion issue and to facilitate traders and general public.

Faizi said the business community perturbed due Peshawar heritage trail project and few other developmental schemes in provincial metropolis. He demanded early completion Warsak and Jamrud link road and sought the SCCI representation in local government to ensure business community participation in effective decision making process.

He called for rationalization of taxes imposed on corporation properties and determination of taxes on basis of floor-wise. He also hailed the anti-encroachment drive in the city and urged it should continue on sustainable grounds. He also demanded the replacement of rusted water pipelines in the provincial capital.

Later on, speaking on the occasion, District Nazim Asim Khan assured that they will take all possible steps to address the grievances of the business community and extend full cooperation to facilitate them.