KARACHI - The Karachi University has extended the last date for submission of application form for Entrance Test 2019 of MPhil, PhD, MS and MD program till June 24, 2019, KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad announced on Tuesday.

He mentioned that admissions are available in the various departments of faculty of arts and social sciences, faculty of science, faculty of law, faculty of medicine, faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences, faculty of management and administrative sciences, faculty of education, faculty of Islamic studies and other institutes and centers of Karachi University.

He also said that Admission Prospectus-2019, Entrance Test Form (ETF) and fee voucher could be downloaded from the Karachi University website (www.uok.edu.pk) till June 28, 2019. He advised to carefully read and fill the ETF and submit Rs4,500/- processing fee (non-refundable) in the banks (situated in the University of Karachi) through fee voucher.

The KU Registrar added that candidates have to submit ETF and paid fee voucher slip in the respective departments latest by June 24, 2019. Meanwhile, candidates for PhD (Law) and MS/MD, would deposit Rs10,000/- fee (non-refundable) in the School of Law and Advance Studies and Research Board, KU, respectively before the deadline.

Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad clarified that Karachi University Entrance Test 2019 is mandatory for candidate and list of eligible candidates for appearing in written test would be put on display at the KU website on July 02, 2019.