Lahore - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued a contempt notice to Usman Moazzam, the director general (DG) of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), for not complying with the court order.

In March this year, Justice Rasal Hassan had directed the LDA DG to decide a matter regarding the construction of a CIA’s multi-storey building in the residential area of Old Anarkali.

On behalf of the petitioner, Sheraz Zaka Advocate told the court that the lives of the citizens were being put at stake. He added such high-rises could not be constructed in residential area without seeking the approval of LDA and EPA.

Previously, Justice Rasal Syed had directed the LDA DG to hear the parties concerned including petitioner, IGP and EPA, and decide the matter within 30 days. The LHC judge had disposed of the petition by directing the LDA director general to decide the matter after hearing all the stakeholders under section 40 of LDA Act.

Three district and sessions judges posted as accountability court judges

The act states that if any building is illegally constructed, the director general will make an order whether to demolish it or not.

Justice Shahid Waheed issued the contempt notices to the DG for not complying with the order of Justice Rasal Syed even after two months.

Hearing of the case was adjourned untill September 15.

Meanwhile, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Ahmad Khan on Tuesday placed the services of three district and sessions judges at the disposal of the federal government.

A notification issued by the LHC says, “Pursuant to the Federal Government Notification No 73171/2016 A.V, dated 17-06-2019, issued by Ministry of Law and Justice, Islamabad, the Honourable Chief Justice and Judges are pleased to place the services of the following District & Sessions Judges, in the public interest, with immediate effect, at the disposal of that Government for their posting as Judges, Accountability Courts, Lahore, on deputation basis, in their own pay and scale.”

It added: “Anti-Corruption Court Gujranwala Special Judge Mushtaq Elahi has been appointed as Judge Accountabday Court-I Lahore; Sessions Court Lahore Ameer Muhammad Khan as Judge Accountability Court-IV Lahore and D&SJ Chakwal Naeem Arshad has been appointed as Judge Accountabtlay Court-V Lahore.”