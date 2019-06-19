Share:

KASUR-A man inflicted serious injuries on his daughter with an axe in Kot Haleem Khan here the other day.

According to police, an argument occurred between Shahid and his daughter Kainat Bibi. The former became angry, and he inflicted serious injuries on the latter with an axe. She was rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. B-Division police were investigating.

ROBBED

Armed men deprived citizens of cash and other valuables. Police said that Razia Bibi was on her way home when she was robbed of Rs30,000 and one tola gold jewellery near Govt Boys College. In Elahabad, three dacoits snatched from Ashraf a motorbike, a cell phone and Rs20,000.

PROMOTION

District Police Officer Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani has appointed 68 policemen as moharrar and naib moharrar. All these policemen had passed promotional exams conducted on the orders of the DPO to ensure merit in the promotion of the serving cops.

A total of 77 constables and head constables had taken part in the exams, and 68 managed to pass the exam.