Argentina’s national football team surprisingly lost 0-2 to their Colombian opponents at the end of the match’s second half, raising questions whether the 14-time champion of Copa America is able to advance in the tournament.

The captain of the Argentina national football team, Lionel Messi, has commented on the defeat in the match against Colombia on 15 June, saying that it taught them a "lesson" that they have now learnt and are ready to move on, despite the shaky start.

"There is no time to complain, we have to look ahead, we have to raise our heads and continue, there’s still a lot of the tournament left. There are positives to come out of this, we are ready to accept the challenge that we have", he said.

Messi further noted that although the Colombian team didn't create goal opportunities in the beginning, they managed to exploit one when Albiceleste launched an attack in the second half of the game.

"They kept the ball well but didn’t create clear opportunities, but when we took a step forwards in the second half they scored a goal. When we were playing at our best, they scored a great goal and it cost us", Messi said.

The Argentinian captain admitted that it was a hard start for his team in this year's Copa America, but promised that they will get "back to a comfortable situation". Argentina is scheduled to face two-time champion Paraguay in the next round on 20 June and Qatar on 23 June before they leave the group stage.