ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has posted Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi as Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhawa despite the fact that the Supreme Court special committee last year had recommended repatriating of services of two DGs including Fayyaz Qureshi.

According to the notification issued by the Bureau, Mujahid Akbar Baloch, DG NAB KP, has been transferred and posted as DG (HRM), NAB headquarters and Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi Director (BPS-20) transferred and posted as DG NAB KP.

The Regional Bureau KP is considered one of the important offices of NAB and important corruption cases against Prime Minister Imran Khan in illegal usage of KP government’s helicopter, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Chief Minster Minister KP Mahmood Ahmad Khan and BRT corruption case are under investigation.

Earlier, the apex court, while taking a suo motu notice of the illegal appointments, had constituted a three-member inquiry committee headed by Secretary Establishment Division with a task to examine the appointments, promotions, deputations and absorptions made in the Bureau since 1999. The committee in 2018 had served a notice on 22 officers, including 4 DGs of the bureau and recorded their statements and scrutinized the documents of all officers.

The special committee report about DG NAB Sukkur Fayyaz Qureshi said, “The special committee recommends that job description of the officer prior to joining NAB did not specify that he possessed practical experience in the field of inquiry/investigation/research/legal matters. Moreover, the fresh certificate submitted by the officer stipulates that his core responsibility was to analyse, inquire and scrutinise the estimates for approval of the competent authority coupled with creation of a research laboratory which cannot be taken as that he himself had actually carried out any research; therefore, it does not fall within the parameters of the requirement as per advertisement and his services cannot be retained in NAB.”

The special committee had recommended repatriating Farman Ali and Qureshi to their parent departments in its report. The NAB last year had already sacked 4 DGs in the same case on same grounds.

Sources revealed that the NAB headquarters had received several complaints against Qureshi during his tenure as DG NAB Sukkar region and the Chairman NAB took action and transferred him to the NAB headquarters. They said that the outgoing DG NAB KP Baloch had recommended the NAB headquarters to file a corruption reference against Pervaiz Khattak and others in Malam Jabba corruption scam.