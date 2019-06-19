Share:

RATODERO - The number of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) positive cases on Tuesday jumped to 812 in Ratodero, Larkana.

This was revealed in a report sent to the Sindh government by the DG Health Services, the sources said.

“During 44 days blood screening of 28,308 people was completed and the number of the affected persons rose to 812”, the sources said. The majority of HIV positive patients include children of aging between 1 to 5 years.

Sources further said that 52 per cent male and 48.1 per cent of female patients have been diagnosed with HIV virus. The health department has decided to continue screening of the patients in the area.

The HIV endemic is creating havoc in Larkana, Shikarpur and other parts of Sindh, whereas the govt is seemed to fail to control over the worsening situation.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) had released an initial report of its findings on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) outbreak in Larkana.

An 11-member team of the WHO had prepared its preliminary report on HIV situation in Larkana and adjoining areas.

The final report on the outbreak will be released on February 15, 2020, the world health body had said in a statement.

The report declared the HIV epidemic as Grade-II emergency in which 751 people including 600 children were affected.

According to the report, around 1.5 million dollars required controlling the epidemic situation but the WHO could not provide the required financial assistance for the emergency situation. The WHO could arrange 2,00,000 dollars, the report further said.