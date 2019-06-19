Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - On the directive of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a Sadiqabad-based 330kg obese taxi driver was airlifted in a Pakistan Army helicopter to Lahore for treatment on Tuesday evening.

Taking notice of a desperate appeal made by Noorul Hassan, a resident of Mohallah Islampura Sadiqabad, on social media, General Bajwa had directed a special medical treatment for Noorul Hassan. Assistant Commissioner Sadiqabad Kashif Dogar said Noorul Hassan, 55, could not travel in ambulance by road due to obesity. He said Noor was a poor taxi driver and residing in a small house.

On Tuesday, Rescue 1122 personnel broke the main door and wall of Noor’s house to bring him out. Dogar added that rescue team shifted him on a mini-truck and later transported him to a football ground in Sadiqabad where a helipad was prepared.

He said a special air ambulance from Rawalpindi had to arrive in Sadiqabad in the morning but due to bad weather it had to land in Multan and later in the evening it arrived in Sadiqabad. The assistant commissioner said that an obese specialist of Lahore Dr Maazul Hassan will treat Noor.

The relatives of Noor distributed sweets in their neighbourhood on Noor’s shifting to Lahore for complete treatment.