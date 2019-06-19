Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States are making efforts to remove misunderstandings as they move forward to resolve the Afghanistan issue, officials said on Tuesday.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Pakistan was trying to convince the US about its ‘sincerity’ regarding the war on terror.

“We have been telling them that we are serious to eliminate terrorism. They (the US) have started to be a bit more positive than the past,” said one official.

Another official said that Pakistan and the US will ‘continue to exchange’ high-level visits in the near future to improve the confidence level.

“We are in contact at the foreign minister-level and we are hoping for even higher level talks in the future. The aim is to improve the trust level and work together on the Afghanistan issue and regional peace,” he added.

This week, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his US counterpart Mike Pompeo discussed bilateral relations and regional security issues during a telephonic call.

Qureshi, who is in London, briefed his American counterpart about the measures being taken by Pakistan in accordance with National Action Plan and initiatives being taken by the government to carry out economic restructuring.

He also spoke about the steps that Pakistan has been taking for compliance with Financial Action Task Force action plan.