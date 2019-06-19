Share:

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will meet at the Gaddafi Stadium today for their 54th meeting with the Board of Governors.

The meeting which will be chaired by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani is expected to discuss the performance of the Pakistan cricket team at the World Cup.

Several other important decisions are expected to be taken during the meeting including the future of coach Mickey Arthur, team manager Talat Ali, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq at the end of the tournament.

The board is also expected to discuss skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's form which has come under question.

A day earlier, Chairman Mani spoke to Sarfaraz on a phone and directed him to ignore baseless media reports and solely focus on the remaining games of the World Cup tournament.

The chairman also motivated the skipper and told him that the team has not yet been eliminated from the tournament hence it should give its best in the coming matches.

The chairman said that the team should not divert its attention from the game, remain calm and always remember that the fans have high hopes from them.

The Board of Governors will also discuss bringing in a new set-up in the domestic cricket which the PCB authorities are likely to use the poor performance of Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup as a pretext for changing the domestic format drastically.

Other matters to be discussed on the agenda include the appointment of auditors for the 2018-2019 financial year, the approval of budget for the 2019-2020 financial year and modification in rules of the Tournament Evaluation Committee among others.