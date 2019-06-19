Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday lauded the effectiveness of the Pakistan Citizens Portal and said over one million citizens have registered their complaints just within eight months.

“As of today over 1 million citizens have registered at Pakistan Citizens Portal within 8 months of its launch. This is testament of people’s trust in the system and its effectiveness. No political or bureaucratic reference required to reach out to a public office,” the prime minister tweeted.

On the resolution front: a total of 6,80,000 complaints were resolved out of 8 lakh complaints registered so far. This is true citizen's empowerment. This is Naya Pakistan!#PMHazirHai https://t.co/di8fzu12hu — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 18, 2019

He added, “On the resolution front: a total of 6,80,000 complaints were resolved out of 8 lakh complaints registered so far. This is true citizen's empowerment. This is Naya Pakistan!”

The Pakistan Citizens Portal app which was launched on October 28 is aimed at solving problems of citizens through the portal. People can directly launch their complaints and there is a time-frame to solve the problems.

The Citizen Portal app was selected among the top three apps out of 4,646 mobile apps from 87 countries. It was declared to be the second best app in the ‘Best Citizen Service Delivery Competition’ at the summit, which was attended by prominent leaders from around the world including PM Imran.