RAHIM YAR KHAN - The police thwarted the marriage of an underage girl with a 60-year-old man after local people called in the police here in village Chak 128, tehsil Sadiqabad on Tuesday.

According to police, Jan Muhammad,60, a resident of Chak 148 had arranged marriage with a 12-year-old girl Kaneez, resident of Chak 128. People of the village, however, informed the Sadiqabad Saddr Police well in time.

As soon as the police arrived at the scene, Nikkah Khawan fled the scene while the police arrested the groom and his five accomplices. They were shifted to the lock-up in the Saddr police station and the police launched further investigation.